The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Touches $231.21 High on Sep, 9; Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (TC) Shorts Up By 111.38%

The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) reached all time high today, Sep, 9 and still has $245.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $231.21 share price. This indicates more upside for the $252.94B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $245.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.18B more. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $231.21. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC) had an increase of 111.38% in short interest. TC’s SI was 78,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 111.38% from 36,900 shares previously. With 96,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC)’s short sellers to cover TC’s short positions. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 5,421 shares traded. TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. The company has market cap of $200.33 million. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2018, the firm organized 315 auto shows in 119 cities across China.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -1.93% below currents $231.21 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $252.94 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

