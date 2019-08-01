The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) EPS Estimated At $3.09; CVB Financial Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 20 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.31% from last quarter’s $3.05 EPS. HD’s profit would be $3.40 billion giving it 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.27 EPS previously, The Home Depot, Inc.’s analysts see 36.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.92. About 932,390 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 56 sold and reduced their holdings in CVB Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 79.56 million shares, down from 80.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CVB Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $238.68 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 21.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $218 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. for 4.19 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 317,616 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 45,912 shares.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $51.80 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 192,708 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has declined 6.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500.