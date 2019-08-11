The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Analysts See $3.09 EPS; Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Ingersoll (IR) Position By $32.64 Million

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 20 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.31% from last quarter’s $3.05 EPS. HD’s profit would be $3.40 billion giving it 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.27 EPS previously, The Home Depot, Inc.’s analysts see 36.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 300.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 305,000 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 406,531 shares with $43.89M value, up from 101,531 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 899,933 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 7,375 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 2.86 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Meyer Handelman holds 2.24% or 407,950 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 4,815 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.27% or 1.78M shares. Cibc World has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 130,587 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 122 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 329,863 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 3,923 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 143,273 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 46,194 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold The Home Depot, Inc. shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.19% or 21,238 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc holds 1% or 23,823 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.67% or 219,742 shares. One Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 62,946 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 26,054 shares. Vanguard invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chartist Ca owns 2,055 shares. Ulysses Management Lc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 6,765 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 66,631 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 172,029 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Essex Invest Management Limited Co holds 1.63% or 57,672 shares in its portfolio.

