The Home Depot (HD) Stake Lifted by Oakbrook Investments Llc; Cannell Peter B & Company Position in Mfa Financial (MFA) Cut by $6.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 169.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 97,325 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.16 million, up from 57,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $229.43. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (MFA) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc analyzed 987,600 shares as the company's stock declined 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 963,982 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,075 shares to 17,699 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,187 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 177,924 shares to 580,693 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.56 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

