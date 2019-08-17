The Home Depot (HD) Holder Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Stock Price Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.65 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 505,912 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92 million, up from 159,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.54% stake. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,224 shares. Consolidated Investment Gp reported 1.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,036 are held by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. 62,858 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested 2.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kwmg Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Andra Ap reported 31,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,583 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc reported 132 shares. 4.54 million are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Patten Grp Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomasville Bank & Trust stated it has 7,782 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Home Depot and Lowe’s: A Tale of Two Cities – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76M for 25.71 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisers invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Voloridge Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac reported 128,830 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 28,653 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 2,283 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1,593 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co has 0.63% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 13,600 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 16,577 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). State Street owns 0.03% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3.29M shares. Green Street Investors Ltd Liability has invested 4.19% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Tributary Mgmt Ltd Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,680 shares.