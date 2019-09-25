The Home Depot (HD) Holder Highstreet Asset Management Raised Position; As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Increased Its Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 227,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.26M, up from 184,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $226.83. About 1.97M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 57,817 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 20,654 shares to 15,870 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 20,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,439 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 27,400 shares to 6,799 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 220,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,862 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

