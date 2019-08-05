The Hershey Company (HSY)’s Stock Insider Trade – Hershey Trust Co Unloaded 6,000 Shares; Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 7 Bulls

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Ratings Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

Hershey Co’s company insider, Hershey Trust Co sold a total of 6,000 shares of the corporation, based on an average price of $153.0 per every share. A Form 4 accessible here made public this deal activity. It was made public on 05/08/2019 and filled with SEC. Now, Hershey Trust Co has a total of 133,500 shares or 10%+ of the company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $336.49M for 23.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $265.51 million activity. $44.40M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Wednesday, May 1. 10,000 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO, worth $1.53M on Tuesday, July 30.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $31.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 26.24 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold The Hershey Company shares while 182 reduced holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -7.21% below currents $151.64 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $15500 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14200 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $10800 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target in Friday, April 26 report.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $151.64. About 233,930 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.36 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 46.76 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.