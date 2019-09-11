The Hershey Company (HSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR)

We will be comparing the differences between The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Confectioners industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hershey Company 133 4.18 N/A 5.34 28.44 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 38 4.68 N/A 0.87 42.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Hershey Company and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hershey Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Hershey Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Hershey Company and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hershey Company 0.00% 85.1% 15.6% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Hershey Company has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Hershey Company is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Hershey Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Hershey Company and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hershey Company 1 7 2 2.20 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hershey Company has a -6.69% downside potential and an average price target of $140.7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hershey Company and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.3% and 40.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of The Hershey Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.61% of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hershey Company 3.39% 13.03% 23.45% 43.72% 55.15% 41.57% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 1.72% -0.35% -2.56% 12.58% 29.56% 15.21%

For the past year The Hershey Company was more bullish than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Summary

The Hershey Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. The company sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.