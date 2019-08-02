The Hershey Company (HSY) Touches $152.51 High on Aug, 2; Citigroup (C)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Citigroup Inc (C) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 488 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 520 cut down and sold their equity positions in Citigroup Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.78 billion shares, down from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Citigroup Inc in top ten holdings increased from 75 to 84 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 463 Increased: 360 New Position: 128.

The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) reached all time high today, Aug, 2 and still has $161.66 target or 6.00% above today’s $152.51 share price. This indicates more upside for the $31.96 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $161.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.92 billion more. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 462,978 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $31.96 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold The Hershey Company shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,231 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc accumulated 2,660 shares. Waters Parkerson And reported 2,963 shares stake. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 11,375 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 179,935 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 7,300 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 5,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 300,397 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hershey Tru holds 3.80 million shares. Cornerstone accumulated 302 shares. Coho Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,185 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 17,591 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 19,073 shares.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hershey declares $0.773 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $10800 target in Friday, April 26 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by UBS. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.43M for 23.68 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $262.46 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $67.70M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. for 31.53 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has 11.54% invested in the company for 2.17 million shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 10.63% in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,612 shares.