The Hershey Company (HSY) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Confectioners company, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Hershey Company has 79.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.00% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of The Hershey Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.05% of all Confectioners companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Hershey Company and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hershey Company 0.00% 85.10% 15.60% Industry Average 10.97% 34.80% 10.10%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Hershey Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Hershey Company N/A 135 28.44 Industry Average 933.62M 8.51B 29.70

The Hershey Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The Hershey Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Hershey Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hershey Company 1 7 2 2.20 Industry Average 1.00 7.00 2.00 2.60

The Hershey Company currently has an average price target of $140.7, suggesting a potential downside of -9.28%. The rivals have a potential upside of 60.87%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, The Hershey Company make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Hershey Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hershey Company 3.39% 13.03% 23.45% 43.72% 55.15% 41.57% Industry Average 4.51% 9.96% 13.52% 21.52% 36.37% 24.01%

For the past year The Hershey Company was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Hershey Company are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, The Hershey Company’s rivals have 2.33 and 1.68 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Hershey Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Hershey Company.

Risk and Volatility

The Hershey Company has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Hershey Company’s peers have beta of 0.40 which is 59.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Hershey Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Hershey Company’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors The Hershey Company.