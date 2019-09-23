The Hershey Co. (HSY) Holding Has Upped by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $362,560 as Market Valuation Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 3.22M shares traded or 154.88% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 7,176 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 10,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 645,260 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 54,471 shares to 129,600 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc accumulated 10,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 56,277 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 2,753 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Creative Planning holds 17,718 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 0.12% or 23,620 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.62% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 23,967 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 4,894 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 162,371 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.04% or 1.06M shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 1.18% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. 10,000 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,242 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. Edgestream Prns LP holds 71,465 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 6,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dorsey & Whitney Llc has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hanson & Doremus Inv has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 23,130 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.34 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp And accumulated 3,073 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 78,574 shares. Aviva Pcl has 52,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 82,440 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,593 shares to 5,138 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,308 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.