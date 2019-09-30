The Hershey Co. (HSY) Holding Has Lifted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc; Jlb & Associates Has Upped Holding in Packaging (PKG) by $629,850

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 97,552 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 90,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 190,040 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $155.41. About 212,428 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,430 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 300 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0.11% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 147 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 409,395 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc reported 2,298 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,550 shares stake. Regions reported 15,576 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.61 million shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Interest Gru, a New York-based fund reported 47,339 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,700 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,737 shares to 370,220 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

