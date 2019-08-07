The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 52 1.07 N/A 4.50 12.80 United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.16 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 highlights The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is currently more affordable than United Fire Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. United Fire Group Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.53% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. with average price target of $58.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 29.65% stronger performance while United Fire Group Inc. has -5.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats United Fire Group Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.