The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 55 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.06 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Old Republic International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is $59.33, with potential downside of -1.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 79.1% respectively. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has stronger performance than Old Republic International Corporation

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats Old Republic International Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.