The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.49 N/A 1.73 9.70

In table 1 we can see The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NI Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s average target price is $59.33, while its potential downside is -2.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 22.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats NI Holdings Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.