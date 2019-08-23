The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

Both The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.11 N/A 4.50 12.80 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66

In table 1 we can see The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $59.33, and a -0.25% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 16.06%. About 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.