The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 51 1.10 N/A 4.50 11.76 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.99 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.72 beta indicates that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 0.62% upside potential and an average target price of $58.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 38.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.82% 4.32% 8.62% 13.63% 0.91% 19.1% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.