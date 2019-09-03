The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 59 1.03 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 demonstrates The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 1.80% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. with average target price of $59.33. Competitively AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $65, with potential upside of 5.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited seems more appealing than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 92.1% respectively. About 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.