The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Is At $57.62 Formed Wedge; RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) Shorts Decreased By 1.53%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) formed wedge up with $61.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $57.62 share price. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) has $20.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 1.94M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 1.84 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 1.86M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18356 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.741 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.

