The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 52 1.09 N/A 4.50 12.80 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 121 1.12 N/A 7.35 17.65

In table 1 we can see The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a -0.27% downside potential and a consensus target price of $58.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares and 88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.