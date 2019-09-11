The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Comparing side by side

Since The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 168 2.58 N/A 4.95 36.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta means The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 0.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.33. On the other hand, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s potential downside is -6.94% and its average target price is $175.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was less bullish than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.