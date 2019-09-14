The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80 Chubb Limited 146 2.21 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Chubb Limited. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chubb Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Chubb Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Chubb Limited has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Chubb Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

The consensus target price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is $59.33, with potential downside of -1.64%. On the other hand, Chubb Limited’s potential downside is -0.30% and its consensus target price is $158.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Chubb Limited is looking more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chubb Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Chubb Limited beats The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.