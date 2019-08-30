The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.09 N/A 4.50 12.80 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.21 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 1.14% upside potential and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares and 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.