The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

We will be comparing the differences between The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 124 1.10 N/A 7.35 17.65 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.08 N/A 1.46 23.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. State Auto Financial Corporation’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 34.6% respectively. 0.7% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.