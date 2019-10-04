The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s Financial Results Comparing With NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 133 -14.83 39.23M 7.35 17.65 NI Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M 1.73 9.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NI Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 29,551,789.08% 0% 0% NI Holdings Inc. 55,430,267.06% 14.3% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 22.1% respectively. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats NI Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.