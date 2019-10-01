The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 133 -15.05 39.23M 7.35 17.65 Loews Corporation 50 0.74 259.00M 2.34 22.88

In table 1 we can see The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Loews Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Loews Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Loews Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 29,605,312.81% 0% 0% Loews Corporation 522,282,718.29% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Loews Corporation has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Loews Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 66.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Loews Corporation.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.