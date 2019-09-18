The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 124 1.11 N/A 7.35 17.65 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 59.3% respectively. About 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Protective Insurance Corporation has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has 15.87% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.