The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 120 1.11 N/A 7.35 16.56 Amerisafe Inc. 61 3.28 N/A 3.88 15.54

Demonstrates The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Amerisafe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amerisafe Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amerisafe Inc.’s potential upside is 8.53% and its consensus price target is $70.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares and 0% of Amerisafe Inc. shares. About 0.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Amerisafe Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7% Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats Amerisafe Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.