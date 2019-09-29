The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Analysts See $2.02 EPS; Duke Energy (holding Company (DUK) Sellers Increased By 2.88% Their Shorts

Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. DUK’s SI was 8.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 8.32 million shares previously. With 2.99 million avg volume, 3 days are for Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK)’s short sellers to cover DUK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.96M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $2.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.54% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. THG’s profit would be $79.90 million giving it 16.65 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 250,819 shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workersÂ’ compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Com owns 7,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl stated it has 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -2.61% below currents $96.26 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9600 target. Credit Suisse maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Monday, September 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $9800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

