The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Analysts See $2.02 EPS; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 7 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 7 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 681,674 shares, down from 824,726 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $2.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.54% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. THG’s profit would be $79.30 million giving it 16.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 213,354 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 55,584 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 13,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 27,045 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,549 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $197.68 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 61.62 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 7,074 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workersÂ’ compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.