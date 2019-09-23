The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Reaches $21.43 After 4.00% Up Move; Anixter International (AXE) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 87 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 73 sold and reduced positions in Anixter International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.88 million shares, up from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anixter International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 51 Increased: 64 New Position: 23.

The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 300,165 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain CelestialThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.23 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $22.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HAIN worth $89.32 million more.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.33M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. for 169,300 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 68,588 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delphi Management Inc Ma has 1.24% invested in the company for 23,177 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,480 shares.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Anixter International Inc. (AXE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anixter International (AXE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 44,067 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 48.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -13.67% below currents $21.43 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 20.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,168 shares. 116,503 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Bessemer Group has 500 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt L P reported 65,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Steel L P owns 0.2% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 25,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.03 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.12% or 372,647 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0.01% or 862,744 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 980 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 12,289 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,130 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 200,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Hain Celestial Group’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Painful 58% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Hain Celestial (HAIN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Stock Up Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Concludes Sale of Tilda to Ebro Foods – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. On Friday, May 17 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.00M shares. Welling Glenn W. also bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.