The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) SI Decreased By 3.11%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) had a decrease of 3.11% in short interest. SGMO’s SI was 15.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.11% from 15.73M shares previously. With 1.82 million avg volume, 8 days are for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s short sellers to cover SGMO’s short positions. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HAIN’s profit would be $22.91 million giving it 24.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.