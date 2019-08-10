The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stake

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HAIN’s profit would be $23.68 million giving it 25.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 6,010 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 241,910 shares with $17.21M value, up from 235,900 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $26.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 25.16 million shares. Wright Investors Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 33,045 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.14% or 390,300 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited holds 305 shares. Steinberg Asset has 12,010 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 252,585 shares. Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 10,536 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 157,705 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 449 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.49% or 19,739 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 476,646 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 679,266 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 0.11% or 1,140 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. UBS maintained the shares of DFS in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Bank of America initiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $82 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8600 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 47,616 shares. 4.28M are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt invested 0.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 14,248 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.12% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 30,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 487,342 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 73 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 26,810 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 52,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). North American reported 27,490 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Spoke to Brexit – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34M was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..