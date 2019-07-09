The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Last Week Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Coverage

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. HCKT’s profit would be $6.84M giving it 17.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, The Hackett Group, Inc.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 56,566 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has risen 2.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 02/04/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 02/04/2018 – It’s clear Hackett sees a company that is too slow in too many areas

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. See Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145 New Target: $155 Maintain

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $489.82 million. The Company’s executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. It has a 22.47 P/E ratio. The company??s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74 million were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. A WILHELMSEN A S also sold $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 2.88M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 85,880 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Colony Grp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,814 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.64% or 48,038 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested in 0.15% or 160,265 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc, Texas-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Highline Capital Limited Partnership holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.06 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,270 shares. Shellback Capital L P reported 142,272 shares. Ccm Advisers, a South Carolina-based fund reported 77,164 shares. Dana Invest invested in 1.26% or 232,526 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 60,205 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 35,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,778 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 312,244 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $23.46 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.