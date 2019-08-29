The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Contrasting side by side

Both The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) are each other’s competitor in the Management Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group Inc. 16 1.87 N/A 0.85 19.41 Wilhelmina International Inc. 6 0.35 N/A 0.10 57.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Hackett Group Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc. Wilhelmina International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hackett Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Hackett Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Hackett Group Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 12.8% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Hackett Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Wilhelmina International Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. The Hackett Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wilhelmina International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hackett Group Inc. and Wilhelmina International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 52%. Insiders held roughly 17.7% of The Hackett Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International Inc. has 36.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hackett Group Inc. -1.68% -2.9% 5.94% -7.86% -3.41% 2.56% Wilhelmina International Inc. -3.83% -10.81% -7.83% -17.15% -11.24% -5.15%

For the past year The Hackett Group Inc. had bullish trend while Wilhelmina International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Hackett Group Inc. beats Wilhelmina International Inc.

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. Its executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. The companyÂ’s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. These services are used by clients to establish priorities, generate organizational consensus, align compensation to establish performance goals, and develop the required business case for business and technology investments. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise; EPM and business intelligence solutions enable clients to enhance the decision-making capability in their businesses; and enterprise resource planning solutions professionals help clients choose and deploy the software applications that best meet their needs and objectives. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.