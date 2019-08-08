The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Comparison side by side

Both The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) are Management Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group Inc. 17 1.86 N/A 0.85 19.41 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 50 1.63 N/A 1.00 60.91

In table 1 we can see The Hackett Group Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Hackett Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Hackett Group Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 12.8% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Hackett Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. The Hackett Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Hackett Group Inc. and Huron Consulting Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.53% and its consensus price target is $58.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of The Hackett Group Inc. shares and 93.5% of Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares. About 17.7% of The Hackett Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hackett Group Inc. -1.68% -2.9% 5.94% -7.86% -3.41% 2.56% Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83%

For the past year The Hackett Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Hackett Group Inc.

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. Its executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. The companyÂ’s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. These services are used by clients to establish priorities, generate organizational consensus, align compensation to establish performance goals, and develop the required business case for business and technology investments. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise; EPM and business intelligence solutions enable clients to enhance the decision-making capability in their businesses; and enterprise resource planning solutions professionals help clients choose and deploy the software applications that best meet their needs and objectives. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.