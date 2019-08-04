The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) and CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Comparison side by side

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) and CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) compete with each other in the Management Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group Inc. 17 1.86 N/A 0.85 19.41 CRA International Inc. 44 0.76 N/A 2.65 16.37

Table 1 highlights The Hackett Group Inc. and CRA International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CRA International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Hackett Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CRA International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Hackett Group Inc. and CRA International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 12.8% CRA International Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CRA International Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Hackett Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor CRA International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Hackett Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CRA International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hackett Group Inc. and CRA International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 86% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.7% of The Hackett Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of CRA International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hackett Group Inc. -1.68% -2.9% 5.94% -7.86% -3.41% 2.56% CRA International Inc. 5.41% 12.02% -16.79% 3.21% -18.11% 2.04%

For the past year The Hackett Group Inc. was more bullish than CRA International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Hackett Group Inc. beats CRA International Inc.

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. Its executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. The companyÂ’s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. These services are used by clients to establish priorities, generate organizational consensus, align compensation to establish performance goals, and develop the required business case for business and technology investments. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise; EPM and business intelligence solutions enable clients to enhance the decision-making capability in their businesses; and enterprise resource planning solutions professionals help clients choose and deploy the software applications that best meet their needs and objectives. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. The company also offers services related to class certification, damages analysis, expert reports and testimony, regulatory analysis, strategy development, valuation of tangible and intangible assets, risk management, and transaction support to law firms, businesses, and government agencies. In addition, it provides management consulting services, such as strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including agriculture; banking and capital markets; chemicals; communications and media; consumer products; energy; entertainment; financial services; health care; insurance; life sciences; manufacturing; metals, mining, and materials; oil and gas; real estate; retail; sports; telecommunications; transportation; and technology. Further, it develops and markets neural network software tools, as well as provides complementary application consulting services primarily for electric utilities. CRA International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.