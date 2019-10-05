The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (BDGXF) Shorts Raised By 4%

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $0.24 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. HCKT’s profit would be $7.20 million giving it 17.06 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, The Hackett Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 58,287 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors

BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. BDGXF’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 26 days are for BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF)’s short sellers to cover BDGXF’s short positions. It closed at $76.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company has market cap of $679.43 million. The firm operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics divisions. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Another recent and important Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bertrandt – Waiting For An Attractive Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2016.