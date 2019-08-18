The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.54 N/A 0.09 106.38 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.69 N/A 2.18 19.79

Demonstrates The Habit Restaurants Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Habit Restaurants Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Habit Restaurants Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 5 2 2.25

$15.4 is The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 73.03%. Competitively the average price target of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $48.13, which is potential 31.90% upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Habit Restaurants Inc. appears more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares and 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.