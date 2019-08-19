The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.54 N/A 0.09 106.38 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 266 2.76 N/A 8.97 27.25

Demonstrates The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Domino’s Pizza Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.8% 36.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. From a competition point of view, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 5 10 2.67

$15.4 is The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 73.03%. On the other hand, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s potential upside is 24.20% and its average price target is $291.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Habit Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.3% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.