The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Both The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 9 3.57 16.19M 0.09 106.38 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 25 1.73 16.44M 0.33 72.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 180,088,987.76% 1.6% 0.6% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 65,471,923.54% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.15 beta and it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. Its rival Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 76.68% for The Habit Restaurants Inc. with average target price of $15. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a -20.87% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Habit Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares and 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. 1.7% are The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.