The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 10 0.53 N/A 0.09 106.38 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ark Restaurants Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is currently more expensive than Ark Restaurants Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ark Restaurants Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 69.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Ark Restaurants Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 45.37% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Ark Restaurants Corp. has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Ark Restaurants Corp. beats The Habit Restaurants Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.