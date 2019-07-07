The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) At $10.21 Forms Bottom; Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Shorts Lowered By 11.93%

Pain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE) had a decrease of 11.93% in short interest. PTIE’s SI was 1.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.93% from 2.07M shares previously. With 357,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Pain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE)’s short sellers to cover PTIE’s short positions. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 294,256 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PTIE News: 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY NDA IS AUGUST 7; 20/03/2018 – DURECT: FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER JUNE 26; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pain Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTIE); 20/03/2018 – DURECT CORP – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER NDA IS AUGUST 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in Pain Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Pain Therapeutics 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $10.7 Million; 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Remoxy ER; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 09/05/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS AUG 7 PDUFA TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER

More notable recent Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pain Therapeutics Announces Name Change to Cassava Sciences, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pain Therapeutics Reports 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pain Therapeutics Announces Feedback from Recent Meeting with FDA on REMOXY – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pain Therapeutics Announces Two New Peer-Reviewed Publications for REMOXY – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pain Therapeutics Appeals FDA Decision on REMOXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for treating nervous system in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone for pain relief. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; and PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and other neurological disorders.