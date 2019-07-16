The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.62 N/A 0.09 132.66 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.49 N/A 1.37 18.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$16.4 is The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 64.33%. On the other hand, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s potential upside is 26.13% and its consensus target price is $28. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Habit Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.3% are Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -4.79% -1.74% 2.77% -9.97% -8.24% 9.19%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. has stronger performance than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats The Habit Restaurants Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.