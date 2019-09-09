The Gym Group Plc (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Maintained by Analysts at Barclays Capital; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased By $2.28 Million Its Cott Que (COT) Position

The Gym Group Plc (LON:GYM) stock had its “Overweight” Rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays Capital in an analyst report sent to investors and clients on 9 September.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 162,715 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 588,695 shares with $8.59M value, down from 751,410 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 287,506 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M

The stock increased 0.20% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 256.5. About 186,847 shares traded. The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 338.17 million GBP. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 89 gyms with 448,000 members. It has a 40.08 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 382,220 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 33,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 377,256 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 151,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. P2 Capital Prns Ltd Liability has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei Invests has 49,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,104 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.25% or 86,053 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 148,980 shares. 656,847 were accumulated by Hilton Ltd Llc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 15,146 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 11,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,283 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 45.59% above currents $13.05 stock price. Cott Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 312,859 shares to 1.09 million valued at $39.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 3,308 shares and now owns 4,285 shares. Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) was raised too.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $20.79 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. Harrington Thomas had bought 80,000 shares worth $1.00M on Tuesday, September 3.