The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Both The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) are each other’s competitor in the Railroads industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 35 0.33 N/A 2.73 12.66 Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 4.19 N/A 0.00 327.50

In table 1 we can see The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kelso Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.4% Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kelso Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.5, while its potential upside is 75.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1% are The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.09% 4.63% -16.38% -29.18% -27.21% -12.47% Kelso Technologies Inc. 1.55% 31% 111.49% 156.86% 134.85% 202.47%

For the past year The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has -12.47% weaker performance while Kelso Technologies Inc. has 202.47% stronger performance.

Summary

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. beats Kelso Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.