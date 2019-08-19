The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Is At $23.03 Formed Wedge; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1796.55% above currents $0.29 stock price. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 90,676 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 19,923 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Invesco stated it has 51,274 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 187,222 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 52,247 shares. State Street owns 1.10 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 213,536 were reported by Retail Bank Of America Corporation De. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 154,782 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 111,388 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 97,364 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 12,884 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 13,209 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH).

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $15.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 92.49% above currents $23.03 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research.