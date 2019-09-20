The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) EPS Estimated At $1.39; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Last Week

Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 73.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. GBX’s profit would be $45.08M giving it 5.33 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 56.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 498,273 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 37.49% above currents $18.67 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $23 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3300 target in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GBX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Greenbrier names top exec new president – Portland Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.22M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 50,950 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 259,915 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Capital Mngmt owns 26,080 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.49% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 129,977 shares. Victory Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 21,469 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4.78M shares. City Company reported 431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Griffin Asset reported 31,669 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 193,542 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 320,486 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greenbrier has $3800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 22.65% above currents $29.62 stock price. Greenbrier had 6 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, March 27 report.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $960.54 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1,985 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio.