The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 1.82 N/A 1.42 23.48 NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.37 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gorman-Rupp Company and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Gorman-Rupp Company and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Gorman-Rupp Company has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NF Energy Saving Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.