The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

We will be comparing the differences between The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 1.93 N/A 1.42 23.48 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.52 N/A 5.03 16.33

Table 1 highlights The Gorman-Rupp Company and Eaton Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Corporation plc has higher revenue and earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Gorman-Rupp Company and Eaton Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Eaton Corporation plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Gorman-Rupp Company and Eaton Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Eaton Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $91.4, while its potential upside is 16.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company has weaker performance than Eaton Corporation plc

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.